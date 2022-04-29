2023: Sanwoolu To replace Hamzat As Running Mate,..the New person

Lagos State governor,Sanwo Olu

may likely run for re-election in the 2023 gubernatorial election with the incumbent Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji as mate.

And the incumbent deputy governor, Dr, Obafemi Kadiri may likely move to senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The choice of Jaji as the Deputy Governor is being considered to balance the gender equation as well as attract the full support of womenfolk which forms the bulk of the voters and give them a sense of belonging.

Former governors, Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwumi Ambode had female deputies.

Jaji, who is politically savvy as well, was a former Head of Service in the state.

Hamzat had always been rumoured to have the plan of relocating to Epe after the first tenure with Sanwo-Olu where he initially intended to run for the office of Governor before reshaping it to senatorial after power bloc advice.

In the wake, he was advised to relocate to Ifako/Ijaiye and contest the Lagos West Senatorial district which is vacant because of the incumbent, Senator Solomon Olamilekan, popularly called, Yayi, relocating to Ogun West.

Interestingly, quite a number of aspirants have started emerging for the West Senatorial District to replace Yayi.

Notable among then is former Minister of Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, whose colourful posters could be seen at various corners of the district. Others are; Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, Mrs. Joke Orelope-Adefulire, and Dr. Idiat Adebule, both former deputy governors and former Commissioner for Transportation, Comrade Kayode Opeifa and still counting.

In Lagos Central, Deputy Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Wasiu Sanni Esinlokun is said to have been anointed by Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Esinlokun, who had since picked his nomination form, is expected to face the influential, Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The incumbent senator, Senator Tinubu, it was gathered is stepping down to complement her husband, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in achieving his presidential ambition.