Criteria for selecting new Alaafin revealed

Alaafin must understand and interpret talking drum and must be able to communicate with his talking drummers in druming sounds.

The death of King Atanda.

I have read many people talking about the rituals of the Aláàfin burial.

Many people wanted it to be done like in the era of Alaafin Sango to Aláàfin Adelu.

The old Ọ̀yọ́ Kingdom is more than what many people read on cyberspace.

The little I know about the death of Alaafin before the British intervention can’t be narrated here, but I will share a few,… its a time of seriuos distress to the palace and the entire Ọ̀yọ́ Kingdom in the olden days.

The man you call Baba kékeré who survived 3kings was lucky to get the job after the agreement.

He could have been killed to run errands for the king at other side since.

The Aremo (first son) must díè same day he”s father dies until Àtiba begged the Ọ̀yọ́ mesi and Ibadan war Chiefs to spare hes belove son ( Prince Adelu) which caused serious war in the Kingdom. At least seventy Ilaris ( king assistance) were bound to díè along with Aláàfin. Many palace Workers were to díè with Aláàfin to furnish and work for the monach in the other world. The Ọ̀yọ́ mesi will then select a few people and send them ‘death cloth’ they must díè for the reason I can’t explain here.

But, all this ended after the death of Alaafin Adelu.

The British took over during the rein of Alaafin Adeyemi I it was part of agreement to abolish human sacrifice which was part of agreement handed over to the present Federal system .

So therefore, if anyone still expected the normal sacrifice to be perform such a person must ready to enter prison.

About the Aláàfin having children at the old age from young ladies, It is part of our Alaafin and powerful men system to keep the royal lineage…