Fire outbreak in Synagogue, TB Joshua’s tomb affected !

Fire has reportedly destroyed parts of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, (SCOAN) and the tomb shelter of the late founder of Prophet Temitope Joshua, in Ikotun, Lagos State.

Confirming the incident, The Head, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Margaret Adeseye, said the fire affected the shelter covering the late pastor’s tom’b.

She said, “It is confirmed that a section around the tomb of the late pastor TB Joshua caught fire. A shelter was built to cover the tomb because it is an open place, so, it was the shelter that caught fire. But we were able to curtail it and it did not spread beyond where it started. We have yet to identify the cause of the fire.”

The Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, who also confirmed the incident, told newsmen that the fire had been put out.