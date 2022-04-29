Jonathan’s home, becomes Mecca of sort, will he still declare?

Dr. Jonathan’s Abuja home, has become a Mecca of sort with many top APC members including presidential aspirants trooping in especially at nights.

Political permutations on President Goodluck Jonathan it has emerged that political leaders and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC have been thronging the Abuja home of the former president to position themselves in his possible campaign.

Jonathan according to sources is to formally declare on the platform of the APC, the very party that chased him from the presidency seven years ago.

One of the highly placed interests on the 2023 Jonathan Project who confirmed the development said his decision is based on assurances from key power brokers from the North and the Presidency.

The source said the development comes even as some other presidential aspirants have been working round the clock to frustrate the move for the former president to be the flag bearer of the ruling party in next year’s general elections.

He said, however, that if he was not sure of joining the race, Jonathan would not have told supporters who besieged his home that he was still consulting.

In view of various political calculations, our source said key power brokers from the North and the presidency have resolved that the Jonathan option remains the best to calm frayed nerves in the country.

He said what has delayed the declaration was his insistence to join the APC presidential race only on the condition that he would be the consensus candidate.

He assured that all plans have been concluded to secure a waiver for Jonathan’s presidential bid in the ruling party.

Jonathan had told supporters who beseiged his home recently that he was working on something.

Speaking at a press conference, a group, convener of the Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), also confirmed that Jonathan would contest under the APC and would also win the poll.

According to Okeke Raphael: “Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari have worked together closely; that’s something good for Nigeria. Jonathan has been the biggest promoter of Buhari’s foreign policy.

If APC gives its ticket to Jonathan, every Nigerian will vote for him. He’s the only nationalist among all the contestants and that will work well for APC.

Going critically through the list of presidential aspirants from the two major political parties, we are convinced that all other candidates are regional champions.

However, President Goodluck Jonathan reflects national acceptance that will give impetus to APC’s victory in 2023 elections.

In a related development, another group Jonathan Dawo Dawo Network, said Nigeria was at a crossroad and required a man like Jonathan to navigate from troubles waters to safety.

Its Coordinator, Malam Isa Musa Karkasara, in a statement titled: “Why Jonathan’s candidacy is an option for better Nigeria”, yesterday, noted that the nation’s current situation can no longer be trusted in the hands of ill-experienced politicians whose contact and influence radiates within shallow boundaries.