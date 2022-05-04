Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Mr. Macaroni denies marrying Mummy Wa.. ‘It’s a joke’..

Mr. Macaroni denies marrying Mummy Wa.. ‘It’s a joke’..

YouNews May 4, 2022 Celebrity, Comedy, Entertainment, News, Wedding Leave a comment 70 Views

Debo Adedayo, the Nigerian comedian better known as Mr Macaroni, has backtracked on his earlier claim that he got married to Mummy Wa.

The skit maker and actor recently sparked a wave of mixed reactions after he announced that he was engaged to Mummy Wa, whose real name is Kemi Ikuseedun.

He had further escalated the confusion triggered by his earlier post when he released what he claimed to be their wedding photos.

But in a Twitter post on Tuesday, which happens to be his 29th birthday, Mr Macaroni said he is not married.

He also appreciated those who celebrated him on his birthday.

“Thank you all for your kind messages. 29 feels good! Confession: I’m not married ooo,” he wrote in the terse post.

Mr Macaroni had earlier said thoughts of marriage usually scare him. The skit maker also said he has no plan of getting married soon.

He said he has not been in a romantic relationship since 2012 when he was at the Houdegbe North American University in Benin Republic (HNAUB).

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Touching scenarios as excavators dig out dead bodies

Emergency responders, including the National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.