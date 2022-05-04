Sanwo Olu’s sad, Confused, as Tinubu allegedly Drops him.. See the Preferred Candidate

The endorsement of the governor of Lagos State for a second term by the power that be has been expose a ruse.

It was not Tinubu that endorsed him. We learnt.

Authentic sources said the Governance Advisory Council is a mere lobby group without authority

They wanted him, but

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the superman of Lagos politics is looking the other way.

He has advised Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to drop his ambition to run for a second term in office.

Governor Sanwoolu has already been informed by the ‘oracle’ to forget the ambition while another candidate has been told to obtain a nomination form.

Insider revealed how the governor went flat on the floor to beg the godfather when he was told of current happenings but all pleadings didn’t yield a positive response.

The governor was said to have been told to keep to the agreement of one term as it was never on the table that he (governor) would run for a second term.

Now, the governor has been thrown into confusion on how to inform Lagosians and his loyalists that he would not be running.

A preferred candidate who retired as a permanent secretary has been directed to obtain a nomination form from the party secretariat.

He is Mustapha Olorunfemi, formerly of Lagos state ministry of science and technology.

An insider who was privy to the politicking at Bourdilon simply said ‘mr governor has been told to forget the ambition just as the way he was asked to obtain a nomination form in 2019’ advising that the governor should just carry his cross or make an attempt to fight. The choice obviously is his, the source concluded.