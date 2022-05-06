A serving CBN gov contesting ? See, why it’s No! No !!

According to Section 9 of the CBN Act, 2007, the apex bank governor must not venture into any other vocation while in office and must resign in writing to the President if he nursed such intention.

It read, “The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full-time duties…”

Commenting a public affairs analyst said

“I weep for Nigeria, my fatherland. Nigeria has become a huge joke. A laughing stock in the comity of nations. Imagine, a sitting Central Bank governor who is supposed to be seen and not to be heard has joined politicians in their game. Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor has picked the APC presidential nomination form for N100,000000.

” And he is still sitting pretty in office as CBN governor. Only a banana country like Nigeria can this happen. What a country! Shame.