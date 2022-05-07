Police quiz Pastor for Charging N310,000 cash to Fly into Heaven

Pastor NOAH Abraham, General Overseer, Christ High Commission Ministry, a.k.a. Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna has been arrested and

Invited by Ekiti State Police Command for investigation of Fraud

He Kept 40 people in church at the Araromi-Ugbesia in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti State in preparation for the coming of Jesus Christ, otherwise known as the rapture.

With so much believe in him, Members sold belongings, hoping Jesus Christ would meet

them while camping inside church, a few others abandoned their families who refused to join them to live in the church

He had confessed “I told each of my congregation to pay N310,000 cash. I made the declaration when I noticed that my members’ troubles were increasing. I did it because I got the authority of God who called me to practice for all those who want to serve the Lord with their whole heart”

On how it will happen “There is a mighty palace that will descend from Heaven and land in my church where members would live forever with the one that sent me”