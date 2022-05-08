Adesina picks APC presidential form…5 aspirants from Ogun

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews May 8, 2022 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Sports Leave a comment 61 Views

The President of the African Development Bank and former minister of Agriculture, Dr Akiwumi Adesina, on Saturday, obtained copies of his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to vie for the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket.

This is as a coalition of 28 groups consisting of Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups, raised the N100 million fee to purchase the forms for the former minister.

The coalition is led by the Head, One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh.

The payment acknowledgement slip exclusively seen by our correspondent on Saturday carried Adesina’s name as the recipient of the forms.

