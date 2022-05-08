Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Emefiele Says he ‘ll decide in few days time !

Emefiele Says he ‘ll decide in few days time !

YouNews May 8, 2022 Celebrity, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 72 Views

Governor Central Bank of NIgeria is still playing the reluctant candidate.

He said the form was bought by proxy..” Though l could buy from my hard earned money.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.
However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.
And should I not run for elected office I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Opinion : Mr Godwin Emeiefele’s audacity

This audacity by Mr Godwin Emeiefele for me is nauseating and very disturbing See the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.