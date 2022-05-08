NBA President, Olumide Akpata, 50, Weds for the 1st time ever!

Banish what you are thinking. It’s not his second marriage!

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, is set to get married to his girlfriend of many years, Osayamon Ogbebor Michelle.

The traditional marriage is billed for May 14, 2022 in accordance with Bini Native Law and Custom in the bride’s family compound in Benin, Edo State.

The traditional wedding will place this Saturday in Benin city, Edo State while the white wedding will hold on October 2nd, 2022, in Mauritius.

From the powerful Ogbebor Family of Bini Kingdom, Edo State, Michelle has a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B) from the University of Essex.

She is currently a top executive and the Financial Markets Legal Adviser at the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s Central Securities Depository (CSD), licenced to carry on the depository, clearing and settlement of all transactions in the Nigerian Capital Market.