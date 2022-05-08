Opinion : Mr Godwin Emeiefele’s audacity

This audacity by Mr Godwin Emeiefele for me is nauseating and very disturbing

See the arrays of campaign vehicles from a public servant.

A few months ago, a friend from the Apex Bank told me his boss would be contesting the APC Presidential primaries

I expressed disbelieve and asked how that would be possible while still sitting on our nation’s treasury

My friend said that was a privilege first-hand information and deemed it fit to share with me

Mr Godwin is the preffered candidate of the Northern oligarchy, I was made to understand.

My friend said when the children of big men in the office discuss politics, they lay bare what their Governors, Senators and other political bigwigs parents discussed in the secret.

All salient points discussed were noted and relayed.

I was told they like his agriculture revolution, the rice pyramid, the Agric loans which they got in excess and they want a continuation

Yes, it’s the inalienable right of Mr Godwin to vote and be voted,

But it stand logic and morality on the head to sit atop our common patrimony while seeking to contest election.

It’s moral bankruptcy at its peak!