Professor Adeolu Akande picks APC Governorship Form

Professor Adeolu Akande, Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission(NCC) has obtained the N50Million Nomination form for the All Progressives Congress(APC) Governorship Election primaries.

The Oke Ogun born politician brings the number of aspirants who have collected Governorship Nomination forms in the APC in Oyo State to six.

Prof Akande, a Professor of Comparative Politics is also a lawyer. He worked as Editor in Chief of Omega Weekly (1997), Acting Editor of Sunday Tribune(1996), Regional Editor (South West) of Punch Newspapers (1993) and lectured at the Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan (1997). He presently teaches at the Igbinedion University, Okada, where he is also the Director, Centre for Presidential Studies.

He served as Deputy Chief Press Secretary and Special Assistant (Research and Communication Strategies) to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (2001 and 2003 respectively).

He was Chairman of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)(2018) and has been Chairman of the NCC since 2020. Prof Akande has served in different capacities in every presidential election in Nigeria since the return to democratic rule in 1999.