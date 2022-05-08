Tinubu prevents Campaign DG, Jibrin from resigning

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has stepped in to resolve the local political squabbles between Abdulmunin Jibrin and key stakeholders in his constituency in Kano State.

Jibrin had announced his decision to leave the APC for an undisclosed party on Saturday.

While Jibrin failed to give his reasons for leaving the APC, sources said it is related to the decision not to give him the party’s ticket to return to the House of Representatives.

There had been crisis of confidence between Jibrin and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for some time over local political issues.

Jibrin had represented Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2019 before losing the rerun election to the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in 2020.

His faction of APC in Kano has lost to Ganduje and he knows the gov will not give him ticket to contest governorship election.

He is probably crossing to NNPP where he may get the ticket. Politicians are driven by personal ambition not loyalty.

Hours after Jibrin announced his dumping the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu reached out to Ganduje to reach a truce.

Asiwaju Tinubu has already intervened on Jibrin’s behalf with Governor Ganduje and everything will be resolved.

“Jibrin is coming to see Asiwaju. Asiwaju has stepped in. Jibrin is having local issues with his constituency and Ganduje. Everything will be sorted,” the source said.