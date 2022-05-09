Breaking :Jonathan gets APC presidential nomination form

A Fulani group we learn purchased the Presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Sources are saying : The plot to return presidency to the North after Jonathan’s remaining four years term.
A Fulani group we learn purchased the Presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Sources are saying : The plot to return presidency to the North after Jonathan’s remaining four years term.
Tags Jonathan gets APC presidential nomination form slideshow. news
The presidential nomination form drama in the All Progressives Congress (APC) continued on Monday with ...