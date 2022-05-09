Court should end this joke by Emefiele” Adegboruwa, SAN

By the decision of the Supreme Court in Akinlade v INEC, there is no competent suit filed by Mr. Emefiele pending before the court for adjudication.

The affidavit in Support of the Originating Summons and indeed the Affidavit of urgency, were both deposed to by counsel on his behalf, in flagrant violation of Rule 20 of RPC.

An Originating Summons cannot be determined in the Federal High Court without a competent affidavit in support thereof.

By his status, Emefiele is an employee of the CBN. Any case to determine his status or eligibility should be filed at the National Industrial Court. So long as Emefiele earns salary as CBN employee, he should not dream of contesting election while still holding on to his office. It is an insult to our collective psyche as a people.

I urge the Nigerian Bar Association, Election Situation Room, SERAP and other civil society organizations to apply to court to join EMEFIELE’S case and put an end to this joke.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Lekki, Lagos.