Many think Nzeribe, 83, died Long ago !

Former Senator, Francis Arthur Nzeribe who just passed on in the early hours of Sunday is thought by many to have died Long before now!

“He’s being like dead for nearly a decade..He has been on wheelchair all this while…and the ignominious role he played as one of those that scuttled June 12 mandate made him unpopular, more like dead to progressive minds.

“It more like media blackened him out!.”. A public affairs analyst told YOU NEWS

Nzeribe died at the age of 83 on Sunday morning.

The former lawmaker died of an undisclosed ailment at a foreign hospital.

“He died this morning in a hospital abroad. The family will soon release a statement,” a family source said

Nzeribe was elected a Senator to represent Orlu in 1999.

In November 2002, a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, suspended Nzeribe indefinitely over an allegation of N22 million fraud