Pastor Bakare’s declaration speech @ Abuja today

TEXT OF SPEECH BY DR ‘TUNDE BAKARE, ON THE OCCASION OF THE OFFICIAL DECLARATION OF INTENTION TO CONTEST FOR THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, ON THE PLATFORM OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC).

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 9, 2022

VENUE: SHEHU MUSA YAR’ADUA CENTRE, CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT, ABUJA.

THEME: A NEW NIGERIA FOR EVERY NIGERIAN

Protocols.

Distinguished citizens of our great nation, Nigeria: elder statesmen and stateswomen; political leaders from across geopolitical zones and party lines; policymakers and bureaucrats from the national and subnational levels of government; representatives of civil society; private sector stakeholders; the intelligentsia, opinion moulders and thought leaders from various institutions of knowledge; students and youth, the posterity of this great nation; Nigerians at home and in the diaspora joining us via various media platforms; friends of Nigeria across the African continent and the world; Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press: It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to this distinguished gathering.

The Dreams of our Founding Patriots

Today, we converge in our nation’s capital to collectively take a historic step towards the realisation of a possible Nigeria. When our founding patriots resolved to live as one nation under God, they had a dream of a Nigeria whose diverse peoples would be knitted together though tribes and tongues may differ; a nation bound in freedom and peace, and a people united against the common enemies of poverty, corruption and insecurity; a Nigeria where the little boy in Abeokuta where I was born and the Almajiri in Sokoto where I lived as a child would find common ground in the quest for a future worth looking forward to; a Nigeria where the fisherman in Okpoama Kingdom in Bayelsa State, on whose creeks I was once hosted like a brother, would find common purpose with the cattle owner in Kano, in whose city I have built enduring friendships; a Nigeria where the enterprising men and women of Onitsha, some with whom I have built businesses, would have the absolute liberty to build successful enterprises anywhere in the country; a Nigeria where the Christians of Jos and Southern Kaduna, several of whom I have sat with and prayed for in the search for justice and reconciliation, would live in peace and harmony with the Muslims in Jos and Northern Kaduna with whom I share a common Islamic history.

The Realities of Nigerians

In the course of decades of diverse nation-building engagements with the Nigerian people across the nation, from representing individuals and businesses as a lawyer trained by Chief Gani Fawehinmi, GCON, SAN, and Chief Rotimi Williams, SAN, to building businesses across diverse sectors including manufacturing and aviation, from bearing the burdens of individuals and families and speaking truth to power as a pastor, to improving healthcare delivery in communities and facilitating transformation in education outcomes, from leading reformatory civil society movements on the platform of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG) across the states of the federation and mediating in interethnic and communal clashes in some of Nigeria’s conflict hotbeds, to campaigning as a vice-presidential candidate in the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, I have seen enough to realise that the Nigerian dream is not yet the reality of most Nigerians with whom I am forever conjoined far beyond the bond of geography.

I can relate to the nine-year-old walking to and from the public tap every day to fetch sixty-four pails of water to make ends meet. I have been there, too. I recognise the relentless drive that propels young people to do odd jobs – from being a ‘washerman’ to washing plates at restaurants. I have been there, too. The man who lays his head under the bridge after a hard day is a kindred spirit; I have been there, too. I have walked in the shoes of those young men and women of Nigeria who were first in their families to attend and sponsor themselves through university. I, too, have walked the paths of hunger, poverty and shame; that is why the vast majority of Nigerians who live with these realities remain my family; my brothers, my sisters.

I stand here before you today mindful of the realities, but hopeful enough to offer myself as a bridge; a bridge connecting the dreams of our founding patriots to the highway of every Nigerian dream; the ones deferred and the ones you still wake up to each morning; a bridge between today’s Nigeria and the one you know is possible. I stand here today to acknowledge that the realisation of my dreams was facilitated by Nigeria. I first saw the four walls of a classroom only because Nigeria footed the bill and asked me only to serve her with love, strength and faith in return. The bedrock for all I would become was laid by an inclusive free education policy that gave me a head start despite abject lack. Nigeria made many of the stories of my generation possible, so we cannot now in good conscience bequeath anything less than a New Nigeria in which every dream is possible.

Twelve Years of Engaging the Government

The inadequacies of the Nigerian experience have kept propelling me to seek lasting solutions, and have led me from the grassroots to Aso Rock in my quest to be a reconciliatory bridge between what was, what is and what should be. With the utmost fidelity to truth and integrity, I have remained committed to engaging the government at the highest level. For President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, not only did we mobilise Nigerians through the Save Nigeria Group (SNG) at a time of great confusion to ensure he became the substantive president of Nigeria, we also provided him with a framework to “Save and Transform Nigeria,” worked with him on efforts to reengineer Nigeria’s governance structure, and supported him through a difficult transition process in 2015.

As running mate to the then General Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 elections, the current president and I designed a framework to rebuild Nigeria and make Nigeria work for every Nigerian. That framework was adopted as the manifesto of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and would form the bedrock for the manifesto of APC. The thrust of that framework was the reengineering of Nigeria towards the emergence of six geoeconomic powerhouses that can compete with world-class cities; a well-structured and well-governed nation that would guarantee the security and welfare of every Nigerian. It is not too late for this dream and others like it to come to pass.

The Challenges of Ongoing Efforts and A Path Forward

Fellow Nigerians, I am not here to gloss over your disappointments or ignore the fact that even the most genuine efforts of government over the decades have not taken away your pain; I, for one, can relate to the frustrations of Nigerian business owners as they lose around $29 billion annually to poor electricity, even as we count the gains of such projects as the Presidential Power Initiative. I cannot ignore the glaring reality that even my best intentions and modest contributions have barely been a drop in an ocean of possibilities. Yet, I have continued to rise to the occasion, I have continued to participate, I have continued to insist. Whether by running for the office of Student Union president as a young man at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), or by collaborating with eminent stakeholders at such fora as the 2014 Centenary National Conference, whether by propagating the promise of the New Nigeria from universities to think-tanks around the world, or by building businesses that employ Nigerians, I have continued to find ways within the limits of private citizenship to improve the status quo.

Today, I am offering myself to close the distance between the Nigerian reality and every Nigerian dream; to unlock the power of public policy to accelerate transformation; to infuse our young people with a surge of hope for what is possible; to roll my sleeves up and work to solve Nigeria’s most intractable problems; to build a cutting-edge nation at the forefront of innovation; to create a new dynamic of belonging in which everyone has a seat and a say; I am committed to the realisation of A New Nigeria for Every Nigerian in my lifetime. This is why I am formally announcing that I am running for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The Four Mandates of My Administration

As president, my administration will deliver on four mandates, namely Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Possibilities.