Uncovered! Emefiele’s lied, he Registered with APC, Feb 2021

The All Progressives Party Chairman of Ward 6 in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Nduka Erikpume, has said the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is a member of the party.

Erikpume, in a telephone chat said the CBN governor had registered as an APC member since February 2021.

When asked whether Emefiele had registered in the APC, Erikpume said, “Yes, he has registered since February 2021. He is our member.”

Emefiele’s involvement in politics has attracted more strong condemnations, with senior lawyers and other eminent Nigerians calling for his immediate resignation.

Senior lawyers and top politicians, are stating that Emefiele’s continuous stay as the CBN governor was dangerous to the economy.

Three interest groups – the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group – last week paid N100m for the APC presidential expression of interest and nominations forms for Emefiele.

But the CBN governor, in a tweet on Saturday, said he was still waiting for God’s direction, adding that he would purchase the N100m forms himself if he entered the presidential race.

He said that he would continue to serve the country in his capacity as CBN governor until he received divine counsel to contest for a higher office.