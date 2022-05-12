Actor Gbenga Richards is dead

Gbenga Richards, a legendary Nollywood actor, died on Thursday morning after battling an unknown illness.

According to reports, the once-vibrant actor, who was a force to be reckoned with in the 1990s and early 2000s, suffered from a number of ailments, and raising money for his treatment became difficult due to his financial difficulties.

Richards had diabetes and other associated health issues.

In the year 2021, some of his colleagues and friends raised money to help him.

Ime Bishop Umoh, better known by his stage name Okon, and Emmanuel Ehumadu, better known by his stage name Labista, took to social media to ask for financial help for him.

Gbenga Richards made his acting debut in 1977, when he and Hubert Ogunde represented Nigeria at the Second World Black and African Festival of African Culture (FESTAC)

He also appeared in films such as ‘Sango,’ ‘Mirror in the Sun,’ ‘Betrayal by Love,’ ‘Fighting Machine,’ and many others