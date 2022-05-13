Dele Momodu condemns Deborah’s killing us unjustifiable

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews May 13, 2022

My full names are JOSEPH AYOBAMI DELE ABAYOMI OJUTELEGAN AJANI JACOB-MOMODU… I have stated this deliberately because of the unfortunate religious intolerance, and the conflagration, that has just occurred in Sokoto, a beautiful city I departed just days ago… The bizzare killing of Ms DEBORAH SAMUEL, a student of the College of Education, Sokoto, for whatever reason is unjustifiable, condemnable and absolutely punishable!!
I’m privileged to have had grandparents who were Muslims and parents who were Christians. I carry my surname of MOMODU very proudly and that is the name of our great prophet of peace… No man or woman has the right to summarily terminate life…
May DEBORAH’s soul rest in peace…

