Ministers resign enmass over 2023 political ambition

Ten ministers have resigned to run for political offices, following a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari at the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The Minister of Information and Culture, announced this Friday while briefing State House reporters after a valedictory session held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

He said the ministers would soon be replaced.

Mohammed listed the former ministers who attended the session as Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technological Innovation), Timipre Sylva (State, Petroleum Resources), Tayo Alasoadura (State, Niger Delta Affairs), Dame Tallen Paulen (Women Affairs), Uche Ogar (State, Mines and Steel Development), Abubakar Malami (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice) and Emeka Nwajuba (State for Education) who was absent but with a permission.

They tendered resignation letters in compliance with a circular issued by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), asking political appointees seeking to contest the 2023 elections to resign.

Some of them have either purchased the presidential, governorship, or legislative nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The controversial Section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act has stated that no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given political parties a deadline of June 3 to submit their candidates for the 2023 elections.

Mohammed, while speaking, said: “You will recall that on Wednesday, Mr. President directed and I informed you that all ministers and other political appointees who aspire to contest for elective offices in 2023 general elections should resign their current appointments.

“This morning, there was a valedictory service for 10 members of the Federal Executive Council who have indicated their desire to aspire for higher offices. Nine of them were present the 10th was absent with apology.

“Mr. President used the occasion to thank the outgoing members of cabinet for their sacrifices and services. Mr. President also in addition to wishing them success in their endevour, also expressed the confidence that giving the expertise, the experience and what they must have garnered during their years in office, they like other aspirants are fully equipped to run the affairs of the state.

When pressed further whether Nigerians should expect replacement or reshufflement anytime soon, he said: “Yes. In fact, I said the Minister to be replaced very soon without delay he said so. I don’t know about reshufflment. He said the vacancies would be replaced very soon.