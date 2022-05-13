So, Stephen Olawole Adesanmi (a.k.a Emperor) is gone!

This Life ! So, Stephen Olawole Adesanmi is gone! He was with us.. but no more.

It’s not as if he just died. He kicked the bucket weeks back, running to months now.

It’s only that the burial date is close, and finality of death, of his death is looming.

So, it means one cannot say.. Emperor IS a tall man with imposing frame .WAS is the correct word to use in that sentence.

He is now to be described in past tenses..This life!

The reality of his death is poignant again, as we run around for his burial…if you like call it ‘rite of passage’.

The temporary relief we have been enjoying between time of his death and burial is over !

Death usual strike like arrow. And we weep, agonise and then live in denial during the period in-between death and burial.

Were he to have so chosen, his remains could have been lowered, same day, without casket, coffin and other paraphernalia of ‘befitting burial ‘. Plantain leaves around his abode would have played a role. That is what Muslims do.

Even as his huge frame would have been wrapped up in white linen or pure cotton.

That is the end of man. In its original state. “For dust you are and to it you shall return “

Other trappings : expensive coffin, best attire for the corpse, tile-up the grave, painting in white..are the glamour and emotions of the living…The basic is… Our father, Uncle, Friends of boys is no more !

On May 29th the reality will set in again. The lonely remains of Emperor would be drawn out from the world of eerily silent cold dead ones, where pin drop silence is the order.

Corpses don’t talk. They can’t. So is our own Emperor of the world too.

He would remain mute even as his remain would be dressed up in desired, selected and choosy attire.. A box called coffin/casket is the next destination.

In a matter of days whatever remains of that six footer, heavy framed father would be lowered under the soil, then cover with earthen wares like a tuber of yam in a heap, waiting for germination.

Many would cry over the finality of death. We won’t see even his remains again.

May be, just may be, we may get Consolation from nature. Just may be ! …

Perhaps, nature may console us as we leave Emperor all alone in the grave..

May be Erin-Ijesa Waterfalls, which is also known as Olumirin Waterfalls, a tourist attraction about 2km away from the grave may console.

At atmospheric temperature ranging 30-34oC, the soothing hands of nature, the breeze from the site of the waterfalls may blow our way to console as we weep and sob.

Erin Ijesa Waterfalls is said to respond to voices , when you scream, the louder you yell, the greater the loudness of the water and the crazier the outpour becomes.

Would our outcry over loosing Emperor to the icy hands of death be so loud, on that day, to get a curious reactions from nature ?

What do you think? The way we are, celebration of life will take over. Attending to guest will be paramount.

Drums will be rolled out attires adorned will be up and down.

He had encountered people. He did dine and wine with many. He was had crowd around him, even right from his immediate family. He was a man given to procreation. .He was a political figure.

So, you better expect a lot.. I am sure almost all activities in Erin-Ijesa would pause, stay stand still for this burial.

He lived a life…, a lot to glean from it, for the living. The so called befitting burial that many must have been labouring, toiling day and night for does not mean anything to him.

It is not his concern. He had a befitting living while here on earth. That is his portion.

Honestly, the memories I have of this Uncle and father, Stephen Olawole Adesanmi are rushing towards me, these are for keep, long after he is left alone.

May I tell you about these moments, impressions and portrait ?…

What is there to miss about Emperor ?

What about you? Your moment and times with him? You may private chat me on whatzzap 08054103261(Odeyemi Afolabi, Esq.) ..Your encounter with the man we all call Emperor would be published for posterity…

You know Written words remain, they live. They endure .

They don’t die !

(Part 2 to be published before his remains would be lowered ..Look out)