Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » EFCC discovers YahooYahoo academy in Abuja.. 16 ‘trainees arrested

EFCC discovers YahooYahoo academy in Abuja.. 16 ‘trainees arrested

YouNews May 16, 2022 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 76 Views

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC, have arrested one Afolabi Samad, owner of a Yahoo Yahoo Academy in Abuja

The 24-year-old was arrested today May 12, 2022, in a sting operation alongside 16 of his students. The youngsters between the ages of 18 and 27 years were arrested at their hideout located in Peace Court Estate, Lokogoma, a suburb of Abuja.

The owner of the alleged Academy rented the 3 bedroom flat for Three Million Naira to impact the tricks of cyber-frauds on his apprentices for undisclosed fees.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

34 lawyers defend suspected killers of Deborah Samuel in court

A total number of thirty-four lawyers defended Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci, the suspected killers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.