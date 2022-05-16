Atiku denies deleting tweet over fears for core Muslim North votes

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he ordered that the controversial tweet on the killing of Deborah Yakubu be taken down because he did not approve that it should be posted in the first instance.

The former vice president gave the explanation on Friday when he visited Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State at the Government House in Benin City, the state capital.

“Every tweet has to get my approval,” said the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Unfortunately, this tweet – because I was travelling all over the country – did not have my approval.

So, I said it should be taken down and that every tweet must have my express approval.”

Contrary to popular opinion, Atiku insisted that the tweet was not deleted over fears that the negative reactions could affect his political aspiration, arguing that he is known for taking firm positions even when they are not popular with some sections of the country.

“I am not a person who is afraid to take stand on issues; you know the stand I took on Sharia. I was pelted, I was abused in the North, but then how long did the Sharia last?” he asked