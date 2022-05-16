Deborah’s parent snubs Sokoto State govt, buries whatever remains of her

The remains of late Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, have been laid to rest in her hometown, Tungan Magajiya in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State today amidst controversy.

This is even as the Sokoto State Government allegedly insisted that the body be kept in the mortuary until it concludes its arrangement on the matter.

Deborah was stoned to death and burnt on Thursday by her fellow students for allegedly making a blasphemous statement on a WhatsApp group.

The deceased, it was gathered, had been living with family members in Sokoto since she was in primary school before her death.

It was learnt that while the body of Deborah was being transported home for burial, an official of the Sokoto State Government allegedly called that the body should be returned back as it belongs to the government.

The government had asked the family to deposit the deceased in the mortuary until burial arrangements are concluded