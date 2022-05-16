Don Jazzy ex-wife reveals how JJC Skillz discovered him

Michelle Jackson, the ex-wife of ace Nigerian music producer, Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has revealed why their marriage crashed.

Michelle, who is a United Kingdom-based model, returned to Nigeria in late April, 2022

Michelle, who was also a singer, noted that she and Don Jazzy were both pursuing their music careers at the same time, adding that things became different when popular Nigerian singer, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skills, discovered her ex-husband.

She said, “We were both pursuing their music careers at the same time and then he got discovered by JJC Skillz. So it took him out of the home a lot more. I tried to put my music on the back burner to try and balance my home life. But he was ‘very’ into the music and it kind of got into the way.”

Her claims are not different from that of the producer who had earlier revealed that he gave up his marriage to pursue music