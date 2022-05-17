Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » EFCC Arrests Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation for N80billion Fraud

EFCC Arrests Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation for N80billion Fraud

YouNews May 17, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, Trending Leave a comment 54 Views

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80billion (Eighty Billion Naira) only.

The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Atiku denies deleting tweet over fears for core Muslim North votes

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he ordered that the controversial tweet on the killing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.