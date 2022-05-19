Buhari jets out to UAE to pay condolence visit to new president

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, will on Thursday, embark on a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on condolence visit to the new president of the country, Sheikh Mohamed Al Nahyan, on the passing of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled ‘President Buhari to meet new UAE President in Abu Dhabi.’

Shehu said Buhari who departs Abuja on Thursday, will also extend his congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE.

The statement also said, “The President, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments have helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

“Under the new leadership, President Buhari looks forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability and prosperity of both countries.”

Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his delegation were said to be the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Monguno (retd.) and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

The President is expected back in the country on Saturday