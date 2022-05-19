Changing vehicles colour without permit attracts 6mths jail

Aleey Giwa, the deputy police public relations officer, Lagos State, has warned that a vehicle owner risks a six-month jail time for changing the colour of vehicle without without permit.

Giwa who took to his twitter handle, @aleeygiwa to give the warning, noted that Part 2 section 13 of the National Road Traffic Regulation 2012 prohibits changing of vehicle colour without permission.

He wrote, “If you want to change the colour of your car or you already did! You need to know this!

“In Part 2 section 13 of the National Road Traffic Regulation 2012! It says and I quote:

“Where the colour of a vehicle is to be changed, the owner shall apply for approval from the Authority in Form MVA (Motor Vehicle Administration) 6 of Schedule 1 to these Regulations and unless such an application is approved, the owner of the vehicle shall be restrained from changing the color of the vehicle.

“A new vehicle licence shall be issued after payment of the fees prescribed to reflect the new colour of the vehicle and the old vehicle licence shall be withdrawn from the owner.

“Any alteration or change in the particulars of the vehicle shall be reflected in the registration book by the appropriate Authority.

“Where the colour of a vehicle is changed without due approval, the licence of such a vehicle shall become invalid and the owner of the vehicle has committed an offence under these Regulations and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of N3,000 or to imprisonment for a term of 6 months or both.”