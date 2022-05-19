Clear signs Tinubu ‘ll emerge, all things being equal

Hope seems to be rising with each passing day for Tinubu. He looks set to be the ringleader of APC come May 29.

And when that is done and dusted. The battle is more than half won!

He is getting sure foot endorsement here and there

12 sitting APC Governor are said to have signed signed Tinubu Nomination form.

They are :

Oyetola-Osun

Sanwo-Olu -Lagos

Matawalle-Zamfara

Zulum -Borno

Ganduje -Kano

Masari – Katsina

Akeredolu -Ondo

Bagudu – Kebbi

Abdullahi- Nasarawa

Yahaya – Gombe

Abubakar -Niger

Badaru -Jigawa

Again, the former Lagos Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday last week met Kaduna delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated later for the month.

At the Umar Yar’Adua Indoor Sports Hall of the Murtala Square, the delegates instantly endorsed the presidential aspiration of the former governor.

This followed a voice vote put across to the delegates by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

This is just as the presidential hopeful told the delegates that he was confident that he would be the next occupant of Aso Rock Presidential Villa after the tenure of the President, Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“Some are running, I don’t know where they are going but I am going to the Villa,” Tinubu told the delegates while addressing them.

He added that he remains the best of all the presidential aspirants on the platform of the APC, urging the delegates to cast their votes for him during the party’s presidential primary.

The former governor said he was in the state to identify with them and assure them that if elected President, he would defeat “all the evil called banditry.”

Meanwhile, the governor described the APC national leaders as “Asiwaju of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

El-Rufai noted that Kaduna State has been consistent in giving the ruling party the third highest votes in all the elections between 2015 and 2019.

The Governor then asked the delegates if they would vote for the former Lagos State helmsman during the party’s Presidential primaries slated later for the month.

Giving assurance to the national leader of the party, the governor added, “These are the people that delivered the highest votes to President Buhari both in 2015 and 2019.”

El-Rufai noted that the former Governor had the Capacity to lead, adding that he had worked together with him while presiding over the affairs of the Bureau of Public Enterprise and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Breakdown of APC delegates is another factor going for him.

North West — 1,924

South West — 1,568

North Central — 1,331

North East — 1,212

South South — 927

South East — 838

Northern Delegates — 4,467 [57%]

Southern Delegates — 3,333 [43%]

Total — 7,800

Buhari has always had a captive audience of 12 million Northerners.

If PDP fields a Southerner in 2023, his 12 million captive audience will obey Buhari’s command to vote for Tinubu. And he will win. The only way they wont obey him is if the PDP fields a Northerner!

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not just a founding member of APC but the pillar of APC in all ramifications.

Again with twists and turns, especially in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where over 20 aspirants have indicated interest in the presidential primary of the party.

However, despite the number of those jostling to fly the flag of the APC in 2023, political analysts and pundits have agreed that the former governor of Lagos State and the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would defeat others at the primary and win the general election.

They traced the whole issue to the roles Tinubu has been playing in the nation’s national politics since 2011, when his support for former president Goodluck Jonathan gave him victory at the polls.

The same scenario, they said, played out in 2014, when his party, the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) merged with the then Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), the All Nigeria’s People’s Party (ANPP)and others to form the APC under which President Muhammadu Buhari was able to defeat Jonathan at the polls.

According to an analyst, the likes of Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan cannot defeat Tinubu at the primaries of the party if the winner would emerge through delegates.

According to him, latest move by the supporters of Osinbajo are just a way of bringing him into the limelight as his popularity has been dwindling since many people started indicating interest to contest the presidency under the APC.

“Some people are saying that Osinbajo would have the support of the North East, North West and North Central since Buhari would point to him as his candidate. This is not true as all and evidences show the contrary.

“Also, Osinbajo was managing the Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government, but it was taken away from him and given to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs because he was not doing it well.

“The Vice President is the Chairman of the National Economic Council, why was an Advisory Committee created for the council, it is because he was not doing it well,” he said.

On Lawan, the analyst said that it is far from the truth that he is the candidate of the presidency, and that he picked the nomination form based on a caucus arrangement by the senate, which he said wanted to use the opportunity to further fight the state governors.

On the assumption that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would produce a northern candidate and that a northerner like Lawan was needed to fight him, he said that no northern candidate could defeat Atiku in the 2023 elections going by what happened in 2019 if the PDP gives him the ticket.

“Even with what happened in 2019, Buhari could only manage to defeat Atiku with about two million votes.

“Don’t forget that Lawan was supported by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu before he could emerge the Senate President in 2019. Lawan has never been battle tested, he was always been a senator from Yobe State, a notable one party state,” he said.

He pointed out that the most competent and the most efficient person to win the delegate election of the APC and the 2023 presidential election is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“All those frenzy you see are just means to stop him, but with delegate election, it is game over, Tinubu will win,’ he said.