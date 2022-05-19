Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Eucharia Anunobi searching to husband marrry denies affair with 27 yr old actor

Eucharia Anunobi searching to husband marrry denies affair with 27 yr old actor

YouNews May 19, 2022 Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, nollywood Leave a comment 90 Views

Nollywood actress turned Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi has reacted to the reports that she is allegedly having an affair with her 27-year-old colleague; Identified as Lucky Oparah.

According to reports making the rounds, the lovely actress, who holds an English Language degree, is allegedly so in love with Lucky Oparah that she sends him poetic love messages via text and Whatsapp, expressing her deep feelings.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love. I hope you have a wonderful birthday today. You have made my life interesting and special. Thank you for being in my live, I love you always my love. Your birthday card is below and your gift is in your bank. Love You Lucky”, she reportedly wrote to her lover boy on his birthday.

But she has debunked the claim.

Recall that Eucharia Anunobi’s first marriage to Charles Ekwu, her ex-husband, was full of controversies and rough patches as they both allegedly fought on a regular basis, to the point where he allegedly got fed up and walked out of their matrimonial home, abandoning the actress and their only son, who later died.

On August 8, 2021, Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi during an interview with Sun Newspaper said she looked forward to getting married again.

“I would want to get married. I’m looking forward to getting married. And surely, I believe it will happen at the fullness of time because God has already said that it is not good for the man to be alone. So, I am looking for (husband), I’m single. So, if you have anybody who loves me or likes me and feels that I’m the woman of his dreams, please bring him.”

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Lagos replies Fashola:
“Sanwo Olu not weak in enforcing Okada ban, Covid slowed it

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said that the Lagos State ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.