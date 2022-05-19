Nigerian Army Major Commits Suicide 72 Hrs to Court Martial

He was being tried over alleged infractions in the war he led against Boko Haram.

He was a former battalion commanding officer who led the fight against Boko Haram in the North East.

Major UJ Undianyede, has reportedly committed suicide 72 hours to the verdict of a Court Martial trying him for an alleged military infractions during the war.

Multiple sources in the Nigerian Army and residents of Afaka Mando, the permanent site of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), confirmed the incident.

“The sources close to the Major say his last posting was as a battalion commanding officer in the North East where he was among those leading the fight against Boko Haram,” the report read.

In prosecuting the war, the Major with some of his colleagues allegedly committed some infractions for which he was being tried at the 1 Division in Kaduna.

The judgment of the court martial was reportedly fixed for today, May 19, but he killed himself on Monday, May 16 at the NDA with his service pistol.

Military sources say the offences that the court martial in the 1 Division was handling include; misappropriation of funds, abandonment of military post, insubordination, desertion and other offences.

The son of a former Chief of Army Staff is said to be among the officers facing the court martial.

It is not clear if the impending verdict of the court martial was the reason for the suicide of the Major or a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since he had been in the North East for quite a while battling Boko Haram.

A Course 55 Regular Officer, Major Undianyede and other members of that class were said to be due for promotion to the rank Lieutenant Colonel this September, but ended his life on Monday evening.

The Major killed himself while returning from an exercise with cadets at the new site of the NDA in Afaka, Mando.

Curiously, the Public Relations Officer of the NDA, Major Bashir Jajira, has claimed not to be aware that any NDA personnel committed suicide.