Okada operators resist arrest, block Mile 2-Ojo-Badagry Expressway

Taskforce Crack Squad Clampdown on the riders before their action degenerates into state of breakdown of law and order.

Arrests have been made, Over 200 motorcycles impounded and illegal shanties on that route demolished.

There was pandemonium in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State on Thursday when operatives of the state Joint Task Force went to the area to effect the ban on Okada operations.

It was learnt that many of the okada riders initially resisted the task force operatives from impounding their motorcycles.

While attempting to resist the task force’s arrest, some of the motorcyclists and their passengers got injured.

“Everywhere suddenly became rowdy. We just saw the okada riders making a U-turn and speeding. We thought there was a riot and everyone started running helter-skelter. We later found out that it’s the Lagos task force that came to arrest the Okada riders,” an eyewitness said.

On what happened, Police officially said : What happened is that the police and other members of the joint task force went to impound motorcycles. During the enforcement exercise, about 200 motorcycles were impounded.

“We urge residents to be law-abiding. The impounded motorcycles would be destroyed.”

This is coming hours after the Lagos State Government directed security operatives to enforce ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, as it imposes a fresh ban to curtail the unruly activities of motorcyclists in the state.