Opinion : Licence Them, Don’t Ban Okada

By Fola Adekeye

No okada rider is happy riding okada for living. Na condition make crayfish bend.

People took to okada business when they can’t find better jobs.

How can there be better jobs in a nation where one person can steal N80b and another is protected, running bullion vans?

Similarly, nobody is happy to turn his private car into kabukabu.

I spoke with the first retiree who turned his car to kabukabu in Ilorin in 1994.

His wife and children discouraged him but nonpayment of his pension forced him to embark on plying Post Office to Unilorin Main Campus.

The privileged must see okada riders as their brothers.

Government must embark on effective licencing of okada riders.