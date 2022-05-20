The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said that the Lagos State Government lacked the will to enforce law and order on its roads.

Speaking virtually as lead speaker at a programme tagged, ‘Driving and the Nigerian in You’, which was convened by a broadcast journalist, Adetola Kayode, Fashola said that many Lagosians themselves were unperturbed by abnormalities on their roads.

He said, “The first I want to say is that this is not a Nigerian problem. It is a human problem and the simple issue is law and order. Someone here once spoke about the presence of laws and the absence of implementation. It depends on how we behave.”

And in what look more like a reply,

Gbenga Omotoso

HC, Information and Strategy, Lagos issued a statement:

“The seizure of commercial motorcycles by the Lagos State Task Force will continue, despite the June 1 deadline issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for them to leave six Local Government Areas. The six local governments are: Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa and Surulere.