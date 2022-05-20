Prof (Senator) Adeyeye bombs Tinubu… Presidency is not for your type

Professor Olusola Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former two term senator representing Osun Central, assesses Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition:

“I’m making bold to say anyone still looking at Tinubu as the candidate to beat isn’t reading the tea leaves properly. Tinubu is already unravelling publicly and even a lot of those who ordinarily would have loved to support him are right now having a rethink the more of him they see. He has proved to be gaffe-prone and certainly unhealthy.

“The Southern electorate is very sophisticated and none more so than the section of the electorate in the South-West. There is a reason he’s been christened “Baba Alagbado” and it is not for political sagacity!

“Time catches up with everybody and it’s caught up with Tinubu. It takes those who truly love him, not sycophants, to tell him that it’s time to go stretch out on some lush lawns and play with his grandchildren. The Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not for his type.”

