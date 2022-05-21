2Face Idibia has tattos his 7 children Names on his arm

Nigerian music icon, 2Face Idibia has tattooed the names of all his seven children on his arm.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 19, 2022, where he shared a video from the tattoo session.

Idibia, is married to popular Nollywood actress Annie Idibia.

2Face and Annie have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

However, the music star has several children from other women.

The singer has two sons, Nino and Zion, with his first baby mama, Sumbo Ajaba.

Idibia and Pero Adeniyi have three children, Ehi, Justin and the youngest of them all Innocent.

Sumbo is now married to a popular pastor in Lagos.

While Pero who recently made the news over her frosty relationship with Annie, isn’t married.

It hasn’t, however, been a smooth road for the music star and the relationships between the mothers of his children.

In 2021, Annie called him out over his alleged suspicious relationship with Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.