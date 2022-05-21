Family of drowned 5-Yr Old Pupil Threatens RCCG with Legal actions

Family of Chidera Eze, the deceased five years old pupil of Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba Lagos has threatened to get justice at all cost for its son.

The young boy who died during a swimming training at the Ivory Health and Wellness Club, Ogundana Street, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja Lagos.

Explaining how it all happened, the father of the child, Mr. Anthony Chikaodili Eze said: “I dropped my children: Chidera Andre Eze and his younger brother, at their school, Redeemers Nursery and Primary School Dominion Sanctuary ACME Road, Ọgba, Ikeja.

“At about 10:52 I received a call from the Head Teacher, Mrs. Adeola Oladipo, that my son Chidera had an accident and was rushed to Ikeja Medical Center Off Allen Avenue. I got to the hospital only to meet my son’s lifeless body. I asked what happened but no one was forthcoming.

“The doctor said he was brought in dead. I was confused; I called my sister who later joined me. We were still trying to figure out what happened amidst tears and wailing when my wife arrived. I was later told that the same Head Teacher called her. It was a beehive of confusion,” the distraught father narrated.

While the body of Chidera Andre Eze has been deposited in the morgue of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Mr Anthony Chikaodili Eze and his family are now seeking for justice for the death of their son, and that all those responsible for it should be brought to book.

The school teachers, caregivers and lifeguards were accused of negligence after the boy was said to have battled for his life after drowning in the pool for 30 minutes without anyone coming to his rescue.

The Redeemers Nursery and Primary School is owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG, Dominion Sanctuary, Acme Road, Ikeja.