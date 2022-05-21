Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Singer Portable attacked, suffers losses

YouNews May 21, 2022 Celebrity, Entertainment, Press Release Leave a comment 65 Views

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has come under attack from hoodlums who also damaged his car.

A video shared on Social Media, on Friday, showed the moments the musician was being led away after engaging fiercely with the hoodlums who destroyed his car in Ogun State.

Portable noted that the hoodlums hijacked and damaged his car.

The raging musician also pleaded with thieves via his handle to stop breaking his cars.

Sharing the video, he wrote; “They are not fans akoi thief ZAzuu please am pleading to thief that called themselves fans to stop breaking my cars good fans won’t damage cars or hijack from me.
I really appreciate my real fans ZAzuu.”

