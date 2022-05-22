Retired Major Hamza Almustapha has recently bought his nomination form.

It was gathered that, the former officer will be contesting for president under the platform of Action Alliance [AA].

Mr hamza has previously served as the chief Security officer to late Military head of state, General Sani Abacha.

While receiving his form, the aspirant vow to end the issue of insecurity in the Northeast and northwest region part of Nigeria.

Mr Hamza said his administration will provide sustainable development in order to assist in boasting the country’s economy.

He furthermore thanked and appreciate the party stakeholders holders who were present during the Occasion, adding that may God Almighty reward them abundantly.