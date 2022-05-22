Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Abacha’s main man, Al-mustapha
Obtains Presidential Form

Abacha’s main man, Al-mustapha
Obtains Presidential Form

YouNews May 22, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 47 Views

Retired Major Hamza Almustapha has recently bought his nomination form.

It was gathered that, the former officer will be contesting for president under the platform of Action Alliance [AA].

Mr hamza has previously served as the chief Security officer to late Military head of state, General Sani Abacha.

While receiving his form, the aspirant vow to end the issue of insecurity in the Northeast and northwest region part of Nigeria.

Mr Hamza said his administration will provide sustainable development in order to assist in boasting the country’s economy.
He furthermore thanked and appreciate the party stakeholders holders who were present during the Occasion, adding that may God Almighty reward them abundantly.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Funke Akindele, Dad, Cheat On Each Other, Stepson Alleges

Benito, the stepson of actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, has alleged that she and his dad, JJC ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.