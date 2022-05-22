Another Building Collapses In Lagos, One Dies

A two story building has reportedly collapsed in Lagos Island, killing one person while another person was said to have been critically injured.

The building which collapsed on Saturday afternoon was said to have been under construction before it went down.

According to an eyewitness, the building collapsed after heavy rainfall at Freeman Road, Lagos Island.

It was gathered that one person was rescued alive.

Lagos State has recorded three incidents of building collapse across the Yaba, Ebute-Metta and Okota areas, with 15 lives lost in recent months.

On May 1, 2022, a three-storey building collapsed in the Ebute Metta area of the state leaving at least 10 persons dead.

After the collapse, the Lagos State Government ordered the immediate stoppage of approval for structures above three floors in Ebute-Metta East and West.

“The soil and topography, the low water level and effects, as well as the inability of structures in this area to bear loads above three floors, were considered in arriving at this decision,” Salako said.

“The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority has been directed to henceforth stop taking applications for approval above three floors in the area.

“To guarantee the safety of lives and property by ensuring that we put a halt to lives being cut short by incidents of building collapse, the government has been compelled to invoke the relevant sections of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, as amended, to address the crisis,” Lagos Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, had said in a statement on Wednesday, May 11.