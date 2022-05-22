Danish Citizen Sentenced To Death For Murder Of His Nigerian Wife and Daughter

A Lagos High Court on Friday sentenced a Dane, Peter Nielsen, to death by hanging for killing his Nigerian wife and daughter.

The judge, Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile convicted Mr Nielsen, 54, on two counts of murder brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

The judge sentenced Mr Nielsen to death by hanging on both counts.

The Lagos State Government arraigned the 54-year-old defendant on June 13, 2018, on a two-count charge of murder, punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015, which prescribes the death penalty, if convicted. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges

Mr. Nielsen was said to have killed his wife Zainab who was also a musician known as Alizee, and their three year old daughter, Petra on April 5, 2018, at about 3.45 am at No. 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, their Banana Island residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos