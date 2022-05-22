Funke Akindele, Dad, Cheat On Each Other, Stepson Alleges

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
May 22, 2022

Benito, the stepson of actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, has alleged that she and his dad, JJC Skillz, have cheated on each other in their marriage.

He said this in an Instagram Live video on Friday.

He said, “She accuses everyone of dating my dad. But your beloved had cheated on my dad. My dad cheated too.

“They don’t sleep in the same room. They haven’t slept in the same room for two years.”

Benito had weeks ago alleged that his dad’s marriage to the actress was troubled. He also disclosed he was allegedly assaulted by his father when he was expelled for bringing alcohol to school.

The couple got married almost six years and have twin sons.

