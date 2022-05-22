Lawmaker, beheaded, aide murdered too!

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
A member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, who was abducted last week by armed men, has been found beheaded.

The severed head of the lawmaker, representing Aguata II, Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s state constituency, was reportedly found on Saturday at Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of state.

Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, member representing Aguata II Constituency at the State House of Assembly, and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, we’re gruesomely murdered.

“Both Hon Okoye and Cyril Chiegboka were kidnapped on the road by the heartless and barbaric murderers on 15th May

They were kidnapped at Aguata and his abandoned Toyota Sienna bus was found on the road side by the police.

The spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the lawmaker’s body was not found at the spot where his head was discovered.

Ikenga said: “His head was found along Nnobi road on Saturday. There is no arrest yet concerning the incident.”

