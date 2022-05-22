ZaZu begs Burna Boy for endorsement

Portable recently begged his colleague, Burna Boy for a verse on social media.

The controversial singer via his verified Twitter page pleaded with the Grammy award winning singer, Burna Boy, to bless him with a verse.

Portable in a video shared on his Instagram page, was seen shirtless, eulogizing Burna Boy whilst pleading with the highly rated Nigerian singer, to bless him with a verse so they could do a song together.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Portable captioned: “Giant of Africa IDÅMU ADUGBO @burnaboygram Baba 🙏Bless your boi with One verse on my way back to Naija I go by the name @portablebaeby Akoi Grace Akoi Mercy Blessing dey follow me Bizza Bizza Na God Dey Run Am Gangstar Naija Kinima Fajah”