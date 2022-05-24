Anxiety over Buhari anointing successor, …story trending on Tinubu

Many are insisting that Buhari anoint his successor, because they have the feelings that he doesn’t want Tinubu to succeed him.

But what about if Buhari decides to anoint Tinubu?

Though debunked, a trending story. Purportedly from the Presidency, along that line of thought is going viral :

“President Buhari told his Chief of Staff and SGF that “It’s time to support Bola Tinubu a man that stood by me and make sure I get the Party ticket in 2014 and helped me financially to become the President in 2015”.

He went further to tell them “Bola Tinubu was there again in 2019 with full support to see me reelected”.

He said, “If there is anything like Consensus Candidate then Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Consensus candidate”.