Eucharia Anunobi says, l need a husband now!.. Qualities l’m looking for

She said she hopes to get married to a man who has what it takes to be a husband.

“Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine. My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome,” the actress said.

“He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say.”

Born in Owerri, Imo state, Anunobi had, after secondary education, proceeded to the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu where she graduated with a national diploma in Mass Communication.

She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree after studying the English Language at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Eucharia came into the limelight for her role in the movie series ‘Glamour Girls’ in 1994.