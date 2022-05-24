Gov. Zulum declares Public holiday for Osinbjo’s visit.. Is he a running mate ?

A work free day to host Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Gov Babangana Zulum of Borno State declared it.

Others have visited, he didn’t toe that path, Osinbajo is special and specially different.

He knows he is the Vice President and he must welcome his President in waiting with a work free day.

Already some are saying President Yemi Osinbajo has his eyes on him.

That After 2015 election, the permutations was set to be for VY PYO and Prof Zulum for 2023 Presidential Candidate for APC. Let’s wait and see.