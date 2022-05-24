Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Gov. Zulum declares Public holiday for Osinbjo’s visit.. Is he a running mate ?

Gov. Zulum declares Public holiday for Osinbjo’s visit.. Is he a running mate ?

YouNews May 24, 2022 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics Leave a comment 22 Views

A work free day to host Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Gov Babangana Zulum of Borno State declared it.

Others have visited, he didn’t toe that path, Osinbajo is special and specially different.

He knows he is the Vice President and he must welcome his President in waiting with a work free day.

Already some are saying President Yemi Osinbajo has his eyes on him.

That After 2015 election, the permutations was set to be for VY PYO and Prof Zulum for 2023 Presidential Candidate for APC. Let’s wait and see.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Critics say Buhari condolences visit to UAE unnecessary!

President Muhammadu Buhari is in the country offers condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.