Kaduna-Abuja train attack victim wins Reps ticket in captivity

Sadiq, son of Ango Abdullahi, convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), on Sunday, won the Peoples Democratic Party ticket for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The PDP primaries for states House of Assembly and House of Representatives were held across the country on Sunday.

The NEF leader’s son, who is still being by bandits, is seeking to represent Sabon Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

He thrashed other aspirants to win the election despite his physical absence from the venue of the exercise.

Sadiq was one of the passengers abducted when bandits attacked a Kaduna-bound train in March and he’s yet to be released from captivity.

His father, Prof Ango Abdullahi has confirmed Sadiq’s victory at the PDP primary.

Also, the Returning Officer for the PDP Reps primary election, Mohammed Shafiu, who announced the results, on Monday, said Sadiq got 28 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Malam Abdulhamid, who scored only six votes.